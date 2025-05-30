Left Menu

India's Bold Stand: Operation Sindoor Against Terrorism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's stern approach to terrorism, warning Pakistan against supporting terror activities. During an interaction aboard INS Vikrant, he highlighted Operation Sindoor as a significant military action against terrorism, underscoring India's commitment to eradicating terror threats, and praised the Indian Navy's role in the operation.

Updated: 30-05-2025
In a fierce address, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the era of Pakistan's 'dangerous game' of terrorism is over. Speaking aboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Singh delivered a stern warning to Pakistan, emphasizing India's resolve to counteract terrorism with unprecedented measures.

During his interaction with naval officers, Singh highlighted "Operation Sindoor" as a decisive military operation against terrorism. He lauded the Indian Navy's critical role in the operation, noting its silent but impactful service in confining the Pakistani Navy and supporting the Indian Air Force's efforts to dismantle terror bases on Pakistani soil.

Singh reiterated India's unyielding stance on terrorism, declaring that the nation is fully equipped to defend its citizens. He underscored the global acknowledgment of India's right to self-defense, marking Operation Sindoor as a message to terrorist patrons and showcasing the prowess of India's armed forces.

