Political Drama Unfolds: Anvar Delays Key Decision on Nilambur By-Poll

Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar announced a temporary delay in his decision regarding the party's participation in the upcoming Nilambur assembly by-poll. Anvar stated that several senior figures from UDF, Congress, and the IUML, along with religious and social leaders, urged him to postpone his announcement.

Addressing the media, Anvar explained that he heeded to the advice of influential leaders, emphasizing his respect for their requests. He communicated his intent to defer any decision, expecting an eventual positive resolution.

His statement comes amidst a backdrop of allegations against UDF's V D Satheesan, whom Anvar accuses of obstructing his party's potential entry into UDF. The upcoming by-election, triggered by Anvar's resignation as MLA, is slated for June 19.