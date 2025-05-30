Political Drama Unfolds: Anvar Delays Key Decision on Nilambur By-Poll
P V Anvar, Trinamool Congress state convener, has postponed his decision on contesting the Nilambur assembly by-poll after receiving requests from senior political figures and social leaders. Anvar, who recently accused UDF's V D Satheesan of blocking his party's entry, aims for a resolution soon.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar announced a temporary delay in his decision regarding the party's participation in the upcoming Nilambur assembly by-poll. Anvar stated that several senior figures from UDF, Congress, and the IUML, along with religious and social leaders, urged him to postpone his announcement.
Addressing the media, Anvar explained that he heeded to the advice of influential leaders, emphasizing his respect for their requests. He communicated his intent to defer any decision, expecting an eventual positive resolution.
His statement comes amidst a backdrop of allegations against UDF's V D Satheesan, whom Anvar accuses of obstructing his party's potential entry into UDF. The upcoming by-election, triggered by Anvar's resignation as MLA, is slated for June 19.
ALSO READ
Governor Delays in Bill Assent: A Legislative Bottleneck or Political Strategy?
Battle Beyond the Ballot: Ludhiana's Controversial By-Election
Ludhiana West By-Election Gears Up for a Fair and Transparent Poll
Political Turmoil: Anvar Challenges Congress Candidate in Nilambur By-Election
Trinamool Congress Announces Alifa Ahmed for Kaliganj By-election