Green Wave Shakes Labour Stronghold: The Gorton and Denton By-election Upset

In a historic upset on Friday, the Green Party triumphed in Manchester's Gorton and Denton, defeating Keir Starmer's Labour Party for the first time in nearly a century. This result highlights the growing instability in Britain's two-party political system and poses significant challenges to Starmer's leadership.

Hannah Spencer secured the parliamentary seat for the Greens, pushing Labour to third place, while Nigel Farage's Reform UK came in second. The election outcome, described as a 'seismic moment' by pollster John Curtice, adds pressure on Starmer amid calls for his resignation over recent political controversies.

The election revealed shifting voter loyalties and increased support for insurgent parties in the UK, signaling potential setbacks for Labour in the upcoming May elections. As Starmer's leadership faces scrutiny, the traditional Labour-Conservative grip on British politics appears increasingly precarious.