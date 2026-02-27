Left Menu

Green Wave Shakes Labour Stronghold: The Gorton and Denton By-election Upset

The Green Party's Hannah Spencer won the Gorton and Denton by-election, defeating Keir Starmer's Labour party. This marks a blow to Labour, with significant political implications. Labour's loss signals a shift in British politics, challenging the traditional Labour-Conservative dominance due to rising support for alternative parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic upset on Friday, the Green Party triumphed in Manchester's Gorton and Denton, defeating Keir Starmer's Labour Party for the first time in nearly a century. This result highlights the growing instability in Britain's two-party political system and poses significant challenges to Starmer's leadership.

Hannah Spencer secured the parliamentary seat for the Greens, pushing Labour to third place, while Nigel Farage's Reform UK came in second. The election outcome, described as a 'seismic moment' by pollster John Curtice, adds pressure on Starmer amid calls for his resignation over recent political controversies.

The election revealed shifting voter loyalties and increased support for insurgent parties in the UK, signaling potential setbacks for Labour in the upcoming May elections. As Starmer's leadership faces scrutiny, the traditional Labour-Conservative grip on British politics appears increasingly precarious.

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

