Starmer's Pivotal By-Election: A Battle for Manchester

Keir Starmer is confronting a significant political challenge as voters in Manchester head to the polls for a crucial by-election. This contest is closely contested among three key players: Starmer's Labour Party, the populist Reform UK, and the left-leaning Greens.

The election in Greater Manchester's Gorton and Denton region marks a pivotal moment for Starmer, coming after widespread criticism for policy reversals and his appointment of Labour stalwart Peter Mandelson as an ambassador to Washington. With polls showing a tight race, Starmer made an unexpected visit to emphasize Labour's stance against Reform UK.

Labour's candidate, Angeliki Stogia, faces Matt Goodwin from Reform and Hannah Spencer from the Green Party in heated campaigning. The outcome could be a blow to Starmer's leadership, especially if the Greens succeed, though Labour insiders suggest the real test is the upcoming May elections.

