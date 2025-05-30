U.S. Steps Up Defense Aid to Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions with China

The United States is poised to significantly boost its weapons sales to Taiwan, surpassing the volume of deals during President Donald Trump's first tenure. Aiming to counter rising Chinese military pressure, this potential surge in arms sales comes as a strategic effort to deter Beijing's regional aggression.

Unnamed U.S. officials have disclosed expectations that arms sales to Taipei are likely to exceed previous periods, amid a campaign to persuade Taiwanese opposition parties to support increased defense spending. The Trump administration had previously authorized $18.3 billion in weapons sales to the island, compared to $8.4 billion during President Joe Biden's term.

China's foreign ministry has reaffirmed its opposition to these U.S. dealings with Taiwan, warning against new factors that could escalate tension in the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile, Taiwan's government emphasizes the importance of military deterrence and deepened security cooperation with the U.S. to safeguard its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)