Operation Sindoor: Unyielding Stance Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday issued a compelling warning against terrorism, comparing it to a serpent, and emphasized India's firm resolve to crush any future threats. Later, he declared that Operation Sindoor was merely the beginning of India's defensive strategies.

During rallies in Bihar's Karakat and Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Modi highlighted India's display of power through Operation Sindoor, asserting Pakistan's plea for peace amidst India's might. He credited indigenous weaponry for its role in reducing terrorist hideouts in Pakistan to rubble.

While commemorating India's stance, Modi spoke of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers and reiterated that Operation Sindoor's impact would be a lasting deterrent against future terrorist actions. He defined India's uncompromising principles in fighting terrorism, underscoring the strategic deployment of its military assets and technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)