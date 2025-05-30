Left Menu

Jaishankar's Stance Against Nuclear Blackmail and Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's unwavering stance against nuclear blackmail and terrorism. Speaking at Parul University's convocation, he critiqued transactional diplomacy and underscored the need for mutual respect in international relations. He highlighted India's decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack and its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's resolute stance against nuclear blackmail and terrorism on Friday. Addressing the convocation ceremony at Parul University, Jaishankar criticized certain countries for adopting "transactional" diplomacy, urging a return to mutual respect and understanding in international relations.

Jaishankar remarked on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, identifying it as an attempt to disrupt the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir and incite religious discord. He lauded India's swift and decisive response, involving targeted operations against terrorist command centers in Bahawalpur and Muridke.

The minister highlighted India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, emphasizing the nation's firm refusal to succumb to nuclear blackmail. He underscored the importance of respect for culture and heritage among nations in an era where colonialism has evolved into new forms of domination.

