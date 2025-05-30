Pressure Mounts on Pakistan to Transfer Terrorists Amid Rising Tensions

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging it to extradite UN-designated terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to facilitate bilateral talks. Singh's message, delivered onboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, underscores the severe consequences Pakistan could face if it engages in hostile acts against India.

Singh highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, during which the Indian Navy played a pivotal role in confining the Pakistani Navy and supporting the Indian Air Force's strikes on terrorist bases. The defence minister emphasized that India's approach to counterterrorism is resolute and that all measures will be considered to protect national security.

He affirmed India's right to act against terrorism, suggesting that a resolution would not be possible unless Pakistan dismantles its terror infrastructures. Singh asserted that any future discussions with Pakistan will focus strictly on terrorism and the status of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)