Left Menu

Pressure Mounts on Pakistan to Transfer Terrorists Amid Rising Tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls on Pakistan to hand over UN-designated terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar for talks, warning of India's readiness to combat terrorism. Highlighting Operation Sindoor's success, Singh underscores the robust role of the Indian Navy in counterterrorism efforts against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:45 IST
Pressure Mounts on Pakistan to Transfer Terrorists Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging it to extradite UN-designated terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to facilitate bilateral talks. Singh's message, delivered onboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, underscores the severe consequences Pakistan could face if it engages in hostile acts against India.

Singh highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, during which the Indian Navy played a pivotal role in confining the Pakistani Navy and supporting the Indian Air Force's strikes on terrorist bases. The defence minister emphasized that India's approach to counterterrorism is resolute and that all measures will be considered to protect national security.

He affirmed India's right to act against terrorism, suggesting that a resolution would not be possible unless Pakistan dismantles its terror infrastructures. Singh asserted that any future discussions with Pakistan will focus strictly on terrorism and the status of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025