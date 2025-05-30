Pressure Mounts on Pakistan to Transfer Terrorists Amid Rising Tensions
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls on Pakistan to hand over UN-designated terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar for talks, warning of India's readiness to combat terrorism. Highlighting Operation Sindoor's success, Singh underscores the robust role of the Indian Navy in counterterrorism efforts against Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging it to extradite UN-designated terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to facilitate bilateral talks. Singh's message, delivered onboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, underscores the severe consequences Pakistan could face if it engages in hostile acts against India.
Singh highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, during which the Indian Navy played a pivotal role in confining the Pakistani Navy and supporting the Indian Air Force's strikes on terrorist bases. The defence minister emphasized that India's approach to counterterrorism is resolute and that all measures will be considered to protect national security.
He affirmed India's right to act against terrorism, suggesting that a resolution would not be possible unless Pakistan dismantles its terror infrastructures. Singh asserted that any future discussions with Pakistan will focus strictly on terrorism and the status of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to review overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
Rajnath Singh Assesses Security and Readiness in J&K
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lands in Srinagar, first trip since Operation Sindoor.
Rajnath Singh Condemns Terrorism, Lauds Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Controversy Ignites Over BJP Minister's Remarks on Operation Sindoor