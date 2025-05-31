Left Menu

U.S. Defense Secretary Warns of Imminent China Threat at Shangri-La Dialogue

At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the imminent threat from China, urging Indo-Pacific allies to increase defense spending. Amidst heightened tensions, China's absence at the forum raised eyebrows. Hegseth's remarks echo strong U.S. support for Taiwan's sovereignty against Chinese ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 06:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sounded an alarm over the potential threat from China, urging Indo-Pacific allies to increase their defense spending for regional stability. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth underscored the importance of strategic partnerships amid escalating tensions surrounding Taiwan.

China, perceived as a looming threat, has intensified its military activities near Taiwan, aiming to reunify with the island. Hegseth's forceful remarks come as Indo-Pacific nations grapple with defense priorities, potentially signaling a shift in regional dynamics.

Despite China's notable absence at the forum, represented only by an academic delegation, Hegseth's call for increased defense spending resonates with U.S. strategic interests, seeking to balance power in the region and deter Chinese influence.

