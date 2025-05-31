U.S. Defense Secretary Warns of Imminent China Threat at Shangri-La Dialogue

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sounded an alarm over the potential threat from China, urging Indo-Pacific allies to increase their defense spending for regional stability. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth underscored the importance of strategic partnerships amid escalating tensions surrounding Taiwan.

China, perceived as a looming threat, has intensified its military activities near Taiwan, aiming to reunify with the island. Hegseth's forceful remarks come as Indo-Pacific nations grapple with defense priorities, potentially signaling a shift in regional dynamics.

Despite China's notable absence at the forum, represented only by an academic delegation, Hegseth's call for increased defense spending resonates with U.S. strategic interests, seeking to balance power in the region and deter Chinese influence.