Courage on the Frontline: Neha Bhandari's Heroics at the Border

General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, honored Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari of the Border Security Force with the Commendation Disc on Friday. The recognition was for her exceptional courage and operational proficiency during Operation Sindoor, conducted along the Jammu frontier.

Neha Bhandari led her troops at a border outpost in close proximity to a Pakistani post, showcasing tactical brilliance. Her leadership resulted in neutralizing three forward hostile posts across the zero line, providing a decisive response to the adversary.

The operation took place on May 30, 2025, earning her accolades from the BSF Jammu. With a legacy rooted in military service, Neha is a third-generation officer in her family, hailing from Uttarakhand, committed to serving on the frontlines with the BSF in the challenging Akhnoor sector.