Amit Shah Visits West Bengal: Steering BJP's Roadmap for 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit West Bengal for two days, marking his first visit to the state after the successful 'Operation Sindoor'.

On Sunday, Shah will inaugurate the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Kolkata's outskirts, before addressing BJP leaders at a convention in the city.

The visit is strategically significant, with Shah expected to outline the party's roadmap for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal. This trip follows closely on the heels of Prime Minister Modi's recent tour to North Bengal, signaling the central leadership's persistent focus on the state.