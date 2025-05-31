Transatlantic Tensions: U.S. Steel Tariff Surge Sparks EU Regret

The European Commission has expressed its strong regret over the United States' decision to hike import tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%. This move, announced by President Donald Trump, is seen as a significant intensification of the ongoing trade war, sparking concerns across the globe.

In an official statement sent via email, a spokesperson for the European Commission criticized the tariff increase as a move that adds further uncertainty to the global economy. It also raises costs for consumers and businesses both in Europe and the United States.

The spokesperson further noted that the decision undermines ongoing efforts to reach a negotiated solution between the affected parties. The decision comes as a substantial blow to international trade relations, particularly affecting the transatlantic economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)