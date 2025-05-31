Left Menu

Hate Speech Conviction Threatens Abbas Ansari's Political Career

Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, faces disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following a two-year imprisonment sentence for hate speech in 2022. Convicted by a special MP-MLA court, he also received temporary bail. His father, Mukhtar, died in 2024 after a notorious criminal career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari was sentenced to two years imprisonment by a special MP-MLA court for hate speech in a case dating back to 2022. His conviction raises the possibility of Ansari being disqualified from the Assembly, a decision that could impact his political trajectory.

During the last assembly elections, Ansari, representing Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) from the Mau Sadar seat, was accused of threatening the local administration at a public rally. The court conviction was based on multiple charges, including criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between different groups.

Abbas Ansari's political journey is overshadowed by his father Mukhtar Ansari's legacy, who was a prominent figure with numerous criminal charges. Despite the recent legal setback, Abbas Ansari remains temporarily free on bail, with plans to challenge the court's verdict in sessions court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

