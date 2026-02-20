Royal Scandal: Prince Andrew's Legal Troubles Escalate

In a dramatic turn of events, British police commenced a search at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former residence following his arrest. The arrest of King Charles' younger brother has sent shockwaves globally, underscoring the severity of allegations against him.

The former prince, arrested on his 66th birthday, faces accusations of misconduct in public office, with suspicions revolving around confidential government documents sent to Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as a trade envoy. Despite being held for over 10 hours, Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation and no formal charges have been made.

This unprecedented arrest marks a historical moment as no senior royal has faced such legal scrutiny in modern times. King Charles, having earlier stripped his brother of royal privileges, emphasized the necessity of a fair and thorough investigation. Searches of properties linked to Mountbatten-Windsor continue as the legal process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)