AAP Revamps Leadership in Punjab with Key Appointments
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has overhauled its leadership in Punjab, appointing five MLAs as state vice-presidents and naming general secretaries and incharges for the state's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. Notable appointments include Manjinder Singh Lalpura and Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi in significant roles.
In a strategic move to enhance its political framework in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has appointed five MLAs as state vice-presidents. This reshuffle comes as the party aims to strengthen its presence across the region.
Among the newly appointed vice-presidents are Manjinder Singh Lalpura for Majha zone, Dr Amandeep Kaur for Malwa Central, Charanjit Singh for Malwa East, and Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar for Malwa West. Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, a recent addition from the Shiromani Akali Dal, will oversee the Doaba zone.
The AAP's Punjab leadership changes were executed under the guidance of state in-charge Manish Sisodia and party chief Aman Arora. Additionally, incharges for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies were appointed, ensuring robust representation for the upcoming electoral challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
