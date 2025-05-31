Nagaland NCP MLAs Merge with NDPP, Strengthening CM Rio's Leadership

In a significant political shift, all seven MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Nagaland have joined the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), thereby granting Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's government an absolute majority in the 60-member assembly.

This merger increases NDPP's tally from 25 to 32 seats, solidifying Rio's leadership. The Speaker of the assembly, Sharingain Longkumer, noted the merger adhered to constitutional requirements, thereby approving it. State Minister KG Kenye emphasized that the strengthened majority would enhance governance and service to the people.

The move raises questions about future seat-sharing arrangements within the ruling alliance, as Kenye noted no permanent formula exists. Cabinet reshuffles are possible, depending on Chief Minister Rio's discretion. The realignment underscores the regional focus of the NDPP compared to NCP's national priorities.