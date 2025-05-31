Political Clash: Telangana Minister Challenges BJP's Nationalism Rhetoric

In a heated exchange of political rhetoric, Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy openly criticized BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday for his inflammatory remarks regarding Congress leaders. Patra had accused Congress figures of being sympathetic to Pakistan in their questioning of military losses, a charge Reddy vehemently refuted.

Reddy asserted the importance of transparency in military matters, emphasizing that there should be no issue with inquiring about the loss of Indian fighter jets during conflicts. His statements came on the heels of confirmation from India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, who acknowledged such losses.

Further deepening the political divide, Reddy took aim at the government's handling of international diplomacy, especially concerning US involvement in ceasefire announcements. He accused the government of avoiding public explanations about why former US President Trump declared a ceasefire before official discussions had taken place between India and Pakistan's military leaders. This critique was framed against the backdrop of the recent Operation Sindoor, during which India executed strategic strikes against terrorist targets in response to the Pahalgam attack, as well as repelled further hostilities from Pakistan.

