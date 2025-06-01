BJP's Strategic Move: Mohan George's Surprise Candidature in Nilambur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Mohan George, a practicing lawyer at Nilambur court and a Kerala Congress state committee member, as its candidate for the upcoming Nilambur assembly by-election.

The announcement was made by party national general secretary Arun Singh in New Delhi. Party sources indicate that George, currently affiliated with the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), will join the BJP before the contest.

Despite initial hesitation to field a candidate, the BJP decided on George after their ally, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), opted out. The by-poll, slated for June 19, will see George competing against CPI (M)’s M Swaraj and Congress’s Aryadan Shoukath.

(With inputs from agencies.)