Tensions Soar: China Blasts US for Cold War Mentality

China criticized US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth for his remarks labeling China as a threat, accusing him of promoting a Cold War mindset. The foreign ministry condemned the US for inciting regional conflict, especially over Taiwan and broader Asia-Pacific stability, amid ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:35 IST
  • China

In a sharp rebuke, China has denounced US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's recent remarks, accusing him of exacerbating tensions with what they describe as a Cold War mentality. Over the weekend, Hegseth labeled China a threat at the Shangri-La Dialogue, prompting Beijing's ire.

China's foreign ministry statement charged Hegseth with vilifying Beijing by inflaming regional instabilities and ignoring calls for peace. Addressing the Taiwan issue, China asserted it as an internal affair and criticized US military actions in the South China Sea.

Amid these rising tensions, trade negotiations face uncertainty after mutual tariff reductions. This diplomatic friction extends to cultural exchanges, with the US revoking visas for Chinese students, and diplomatic interventions concerning Ukraine further complicating the Asian landscape.

