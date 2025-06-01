Tensions Soar: China Blasts US for Cold War Mentality
China criticized US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth for his remarks labeling China as a threat, accusing him of promoting a Cold War mindset. The foreign ministry condemned the US for inciting regional conflict, especially over Taiwan and broader Asia-Pacific stability, amid ongoing trade tensions.
- Country:
- China
In a sharp rebuke, China has denounced US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's recent remarks, accusing him of exacerbating tensions with what they describe as a Cold War mentality. Over the weekend, Hegseth labeled China a threat at the Shangri-La Dialogue, prompting Beijing's ire.
China's foreign ministry statement charged Hegseth with vilifying Beijing by inflaming regional instabilities and ignoring calls for peace. Addressing the Taiwan issue, China asserted it as an internal affair and criticized US military actions in the South China Sea.
Amid these rising tensions, trade negotiations face uncertainty after mutual tariff reductions. This diplomatic friction extends to cultural exchanges, with the US revoking visas for Chinese students, and diplomatic interventions concerning Ukraine further complicating the Asian landscape.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- US Defence
- Cold War
- Mentality
- Beijing
- Taiwan
- Asia-Pacific
- Hegseth
- Trade Tensions
- Stability
ALSO READ
Nagasaki Excludes Taiwan From 80th Atomic Bombing Commemoration Under Chinese Influence
Tensions Rise as Chinese Flag Planting Stirs Taiwan Debate
Foxconn and NVIDIA Partner with Taiwan for AI Supercomputer Revolution
China and Denmark: Navigating Diplomatic Waters over Greenland and Taiwan
Taiwan's Global Advocacy Gathers Diplomatic Momentum Amid WHA Exclusion