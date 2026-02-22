An Australian warship, identified as the Toowoomba, recently navigated the contentious Taiwan Strait. This strategically significant passage by a U.S. ally has been monitored by Chinese military forces, according to Chinese state-backed media, reflecting the region's growing geopolitical tensions.

The Royal Australian Navy's Anzac-class frigate transited the strait on Friday and Saturday, as part of a regional deployment in the Indo-Pacific. Despite China's territorial claims over the strait, Taiwan's defense ministry reaffirmed its status as an international waterway, emphasizing the right to freedom of navigation.

Frequent traversing by U.S. and allied warships, including those from France and Canada, aggravates Beijing amid its escalating military activities around Taiwan. The island's government continues to reject China's sovereignty claims, asserting that Taiwan's fate lies solely in the hands of its people.