Taiwan Vigilant over U.S. Supreme Court Tariff Ruling

Taiwan announced on Saturday that it is keenly monitoring the recent ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court on tariffs, particularly regarding the 10% global tariff introduced by the Trump administration.

The Taiwanese government stated that, despite the minimal immediate impact on the island, it plans to maintain open lines of communication with the United States to stay informed about the specifics and their application.

The government emphasized that these proactive efforts will help Taiwan appropriately respond to any changes and better understand the implementation details.