Taiwan Invites India: Exploring Waves of Wonder
The Taiwan Tourism Administration launched its largest tourism delegation to India in February 2026, aiming to tap into India's booming outbound travel market. Through workshops and exhibitions, Taiwan positioned itself as a premium travel destination, emphasizing cultural engagement and tailor-made experiences for Indian travellers.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to capture a larger share of India's expanding outbound travel market, Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, dispatched its largest-ever tourism delegation to India in February 2026. The aim was to brand Taiwan as a premium destination for leisure, business, and incentive travel.
Aided by a robust 20% annual growth in tourism, Taiwan is leveraging cultural diplomacy and deepening Indo-Taiwanese ties. The Taiwan Tourism Workshop in New Delhi attracted over 100 travel professionals and media figures. The showcase offered an in-depth view of Taiwan's top-tier leisure offerings, business travel facilities, and bespoke Indian-friendly travel solutions.
At the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) in Mumbai, one of South Asia's largest travel exhibitions, Taiwan cemented its reputation as a competitive Asian hub for high-end Indian travellers. Cultural performances and targeted business interactions underscored Taiwan's diverse nighttime allure and rich bioscapes, positioning it as an inviting, round-the-clock destination for India's new generation of explorers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Climate Week 2026: Pioneering Solutions for a Greener Future
High-Rise Row: Navy Intelligence Questioned Over Mumbai Skyscraper
Maestro Rizzi's Triumphant Return to Mumbai's Symphony Stage
ESCP MBA: A Global Leader in Business Education
Forging Future Alliances: Global Economic Cooperation 2026 Wraps Up in Mumbai