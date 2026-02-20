Taiwan Invites India: Exploring Waves of Wonder

In a strategic move to capture a larger share of India's expanding outbound travel market, Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, dispatched its largest-ever tourism delegation to India in February 2026. The aim was to brand Taiwan as a premium destination for leisure, business, and incentive travel.

Aided by a robust 20% annual growth in tourism, Taiwan is leveraging cultural diplomacy and deepening Indo-Taiwanese ties. The Taiwan Tourism Workshop in New Delhi attracted over 100 travel professionals and media figures. The showcase offered an in-depth view of Taiwan's top-tier leisure offerings, business travel facilities, and bespoke Indian-friendly travel solutions.

At the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) in Mumbai, one of South Asia's largest travel exhibitions, Taiwan cemented its reputation as a competitive Asian hub for high-end Indian travellers. Cultural performances and targeted business interactions underscored Taiwan's diverse nighttime allure and rich bioscapes, positioning it as an inviting, round-the-clock destination for India's new generation of explorers.

