Amit Shah Assures Support Amidst Assam Flood Crisis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended a helping hand to flood-stricken Assam, contacting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the dire situation.

Shah offered maximum assistance in the wake of floods and landslides that have claimed eight lives and disrupted essential services across more than 15 districts.

With over 78,000 affected individuals, road, ferry, and rail operations remain severely impacted, highlighting the urgent need for relief intervention amidst relentless rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)