Punjab Navigates Politics and Legacy: Sukhi's Disqualification Plea and Heritage Events

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker has addressed the disqualification plea against MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who defected from SAD to AAP. Meanwhile, the state is preparing for major commemorations of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom and Sri Amritsar Sahib's foundation, calling for statewide suggestions and global outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:43 IST
Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, a two-time Akali MLA now with AAP, faces a disqualification plea after defecting from SAD. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has urged Sukhi to present his side by July, underlining his rights as a member of the assembly.

Despite contesting a parliamentary bypoll unsuccessfully, Sukhi was appointed as AAP's state vice-president for the Doaba zone last month. The shift in allegiance drew a petition by Advocate H C Arora, challenging his legislative seat. Sandhwan remarked on the procedural fairness extended to Sukhi.

Simultaneously, the Punjab government gears up for iconic observances of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom day and the 450th foundation of Sri Amritsar Sahib. Emphasizing the global reach and legacy preservation, suggestions are sought from religious, civil organizations and citizens, fostering a collective commemoration effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

