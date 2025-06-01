Left Menu

US-China Trade Talks to Address Critical Mineral Dispute

The U.S. and China are set to address trade conflicts involving critical minerals as Presidents Trump and Xi plan to discuss these issues. Treasury Secretary Bessent expressed confidence in resolving the dispute, despite recent tension over tariff agreements and supply chain disruptions.

In developing trade tensions, President Donald Trump is preparing to engage in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve disputes over critical minerals. The announcement was made by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, indicating potential easing of strain on global industrial supply chains.

This follows accusations by Trump suggesting China violated an agreement to reduce tariffs and ease trade restrictions on essential minerals. Bessent stressed that withholding products affects economies beyond the U.S., impacting India and Europe as well.

Hopes are pinned on the upcoming dialog, during which Trump and Xi are expected to address recent issues related to the Geneva agreement discussed the previous month. According to White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, details of the conversation's timing remain undetermined, but expectations are high for a positive outcome.

