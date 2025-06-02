Left Menu

Political Controversy: Missing Image Sparks Debate in Goa Congress

The Goa Congress faced backlash after failing to include the image of national president Mallikarjun Kharge on a banner during the Statehood Day celebration. While the party claims it was an error, the ruling BJP accuses them of deliberately sidelining their Dalit leader, leading to political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:04 IST
The Goa Congress finds itself under scrutiny for the absence of its national president, Mallikarjun Kharge's photo, from a Statehood Day celebration banner.

The incident has prompted criticism from the ruling BJP, which claims the omission was a deliberate slight against Kharge, as the party labeled it as a 'humiliation' of their Dalit leader.

State Congress chief Amit Patkar attributed the missing image to an error, insisting all other party banners in the city featured Kharge's image, downplaying the incident amid rising political tensions.

