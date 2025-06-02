Political Controversy: Missing Image Sparks Debate in Goa Congress

The Goa Congress finds itself under scrutiny for the absence of its national president, Mallikarjun Kharge's photo, from a Statehood Day celebration banner.

The incident has prompted criticism from the ruling BJP, which claims the omission was a deliberate slight against Kharge, as the party labeled it as a 'humiliation' of their Dalit leader.

State Congress chief Amit Patkar attributed the missing image to an error, insisting all other party banners in the city featured Kharge's image, downplaying the incident amid rising political tensions.