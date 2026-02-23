West Bengal Arrests Uncover OTP Trafficking Network: Political Tensions Rise

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal has made significant arrests in Murshidabad, detaining two individuals involved in OTP trafficking. The operation has raised questions about procedural transparency, with families seeking clarity. Golam Hossain, a relative of one accused, voiced concerns over the lack of documentation during the late-night arrest.

On February 10, specific intelligence led to the arrest of Juhab Sk from Gudhia village. Investigations revealed his participation in sharing OTPs for illegal use, along with his associate Suman Sk. Both have been detained, and a case has been filed under several legal acts, highlighting their unauthorized activities.

Amidst these developments, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has criticized West Bengal's governance, attributing failures in women's safety and central scheme implementation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Her comments come as political campaigns intensify ahead of state elections, further fueling the charged atmosphere.