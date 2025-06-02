Rahul Gandhi to hold consultations with party leaders in Chandigarh on June 4

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be holding two meetings, including with several senior leaders of Haryana unit, here on June 4 as part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' (organisation rejuvenation campaign), party leaders said on Monday.

The Congress has not had a district-level organisation in Haryana for the past over 11 years and Gandhi's visit is being seen to set the process in motion.

The party has been out of power in Haryana for the past nearly 11 years. The BJP had formed its government for the third consecutive term in the state after the October 2024 assembly polls in which the saffron party bagged 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as against the grand old party's 37 seats.

The Congress has appointed observers for appointment of the party's district unit presidents in Haryana.

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad, the in-charge of party's Haryana affairs, told reporters here that the process to appoint the district presidents will be completed in one month.

''On June 4, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Haryana PCC office under 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan','' said Hariprasad, who was accompanied by party's Haryana unit chief Udai Bhan.

Bhan on his part said that the Congress had at the meeting held in Belagavi, Karnataka, in December last year decided that 2025 would be a year for strengthening the organisation.

The party's 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' is going on in different states in this regard, he added.

Bhan said that Gandhi would upon his arrival hold a meeting with 17 senior leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former HPCC chiefs Birender Singh, Dharampal Singh Malik, Balbir Pal Shah and Phool Chand Mullana, and Congress general secretary Kumari Selja.

Another senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, MP Deepender Singh Hooda and other leaders Ajay Singh Yadav, Vineet Punia and Chiranjeev Rao will also be present, he added.

The 17 Congress leaders will give feedback on reorganisation of the party unit. Hariprasad and senior party leader K C Venugopal will also remain present in this meeting.

After this, another meeting will be held with 22 AICC appointed observers and 69 PCC observers.

Hariprasad said that the district presidents were earlier appointed in consultation with the state unit chief and the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

''Now, under the current process, the observers will invite applications from the leaders keen on the post of district chief and then hold consultations with senior leaders of the respective districts. Our endeavour will be to have a consensus. However, in case that does not happen, a panel of names from each district will be prepared and submitted to the party high command,'' Hariprasad said.

An applicant for district unit president should be an active member of the Congress for at least five years and should be preferably in the age group of 35-55 years, he added.

Hariprasad further said anyone from the civil society, who is a Congress supporter, can also apply and a decision on this will be taken by party leadership.

The AICC observers, who have been deputed for each district along with three PCC observers, will take applications for district presidents, said Bhan.

After the district chiefs appointment, this will be followed up with the selection of a state unit chief and other appointments in the state unit, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)