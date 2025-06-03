Left Menu

Controversial Appearance: Punjab Assembly Speaker Joins Stage with Jamaat-ud-Dawa Leaders

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, linked to the PML-N party, attended a rally organized by banned group Jamaat-ud-Dawa, linked to Hafiz Saeed. The event raised questions about his ties with extremist elements. Khan defended his presence, claiming it was to spread peace, despite being termed ‘supportive’ by JuD leaders.

In a polarizing move, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan made a controversial appearance at a rally organized by Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), a banned militant group helmed by Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The event unfolded on May 28 in Kasur, with Khan sharing the stage with prominent JuD leaders including Saeed's son, Hafiz Talha.

Khan, associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), faced a barrage of questions regarding his presence at the rally. He refuted accusations of promoting extremism, questioning the evidence behind claims of JuD's culpability in violent incidents and defended his attendance as an effort to promote peace.

The rally's attendance by a senior PML-N politician underscored the influence of the military-supported government in Punjab, demonstrating implicit backing of groups that India labels as terrorist organizations. The controversial event drew attention to the complex and often murky relationships between politics and extremist factions in Pakistan.

