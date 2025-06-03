Lee Jae-myung Poised for Victory: A New Era for South Korea

Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung appears poised to clinch victory in South Korea's snap presidential election, heralding a political shift following a backlash against former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration. Exit polls suggest a decisive win for Lee, as South Koreans seek stability after months of political turmoil.

According to broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS, Lee is leading with 51.7% compared to conservative Kim Moon-soo's 39.3%. Lee and Kim both called for change, though their economic strategies diverged sharply. Lee emphasized equity and support for lower-income families, contrasting with Kim's business-focused approach.

The election was a turning point, reflecting South Korean voters' rejection of martial law and their desire for new leadership. The results, if confirmed, will see Lee promptly assume the presidency, facing a divided society and economic uncertainty as challenges to address.

