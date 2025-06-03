UK-U.S. Trade Tensions Flare Over Steel Tariffs

The British trade minister, Jonathan Reynolds, is set to engage in talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to address complications arising from new U.S. tariffs on steel. This development has put additional strain on an already delicate trade deal aimed at reducing tariffs on British car and steel exports to the United States.

President Donald Trump announced an increase in tariffs on imported steel, from 25% to 50%, a move negatively impacting British steel producers. UK officials, including industry minister Sarah Jones, are actively engaging with representatives from the steel sector to address the potential repercussions.

Further meetings are scheduled with European Union officials as Britain seeks to solidify its trade standing post-Brexit, especially regarding arrangements with key partners like the U.S. and EU, who have yet to finalize the specifics of their political trade agreements.