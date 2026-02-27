EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: A Controversial Leap Forward

The European Commission announced on Friday that it plans to provisionally apply a controversial free trade agreement with the South American bloc Mercosur, aiming to secure a first-mover advantage. This decision has caught France off guard, which dubbed the move a 'bad surprise.'

This agreement, following the exchange of notifications with Mercosur members, can provisionally come into force, despite pending approval from the EU assembly. Concerns have risen, especially from France, regarding the influx of cheap imports that could undermine local farmers' livelihoods leading to notable political backlash.

Key EU supporters, including Germany and Spain, view the deal as essential to counter U.S. tariffs and diminish dependency on China. The German-led European People's Party has praised the swift action following the agreement's ratification by Argentina and Uruguay, while Brazil and Paraguay are expected to comply soon.