Lee Jae-myung Vows Unity in Presidency

Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's liberal presidential candidate, is poised to win the snap election. He promises to focus on national unity and coexistence with North Korea through dialogue and communication.

Lee Jae-myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's prospective president, Lee Jae-myung, voiced his commitment to fostering national unity following his likely victory in Tuesday's snap election.

Addressing supporters outside the parliament, Lee emphasized the president's duty to unite the people and expressed his dedication towards achieving this goal.

Further, he outlined his vision to engage North Korea through productive dialogue and communication, aiming for peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

