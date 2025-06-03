Senate Confirms Michael Duffey Amid Ukraine Aid Controversy

Michael Duffey, a key figure in withholding military aid to Ukraine during President Donald Trump's first administration, has been confirmed as the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. The U.S. Senate voted 51-45 in favor of Duffey along party lines, with Republicans supporting the nomination.

During Trump's first term, Duffey's directive to withhold aid to Ukraine, which had been authorized by Congress, became a central issue in the proceedings leading to Trump's first impeachment. The withheld aid was allegedly used to pressure Ukraine into launching an investigation into Trump's political opponent, Joe Biden.

Trump was reelected in 2024 and has since exerted pressure on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, though without significant progress. This development occurs as Ukrainian officials, including President Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, visit Washington for diplomatic talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)