California Faces Legal Setback in Tariff Challenge Against Trump
A U.S. judge dismissed California's case against President Trump's tariffs, urging it to be filed in the specialized U.S. trade court. Multiple appeals courts may now examine Trump's tariffs' legality. Legal experts predict the U.S. Supreme Court will make the final decision. Appeals might cause further legal confusion.
A U.S. judge dismissed a challenge by California against President Donald Trump's tariffs, directing the case to a specialized U.S. trade court. The ruling by Judge Jacqueline Corley allows the state to appeal, as three U.S. appeals courts might evaluate Trump's tariffs on trade partners, including China, Mexico, and Canada.
Since February, the fluctuating tariffs have left businesses in turmoil, affecting international suppliers. Legal experts anticipate that the U.S. Supreme Court will ultimately decide the tariffs' legality. Meanwhile, interim court decisions could add to legal uncertainty in the trade landscape.
The U.S. Court of International Trade previously ruled that Trump lacked unilateral authority to impose tariffs without Congress's input. Trump's administration has appealed decisions from these lower courts. California aims to have its case heard in federal court, citing constitutional concerns over tariff imposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
