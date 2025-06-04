Left Menu

California Faces Legal Setback in Tariff Challenge Against Trump

A U.S. judge dismissed California's case against President Trump's tariffs, urging it to be filed in the specialized U.S. trade court. Multiple appeals courts may now examine Trump's tariffs' legality. Legal experts predict the U.S. Supreme Court will make the final decision. Appeals might cause further legal confusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 02:17 IST
California Faces Legal Setback in Tariff Challenge Against Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge dismissed a challenge by California against President Donald Trump's tariffs, directing the case to a specialized U.S. trade court. The ruling by Judge Jacqueline Corley allows the state to appeal, as three U.S. appeals courts might evaluate Trump's tariffs on trade partners, including China, Mexico, and Canada.

Since February, the fluctuating tariffs have left businesses in turmoil, affecting international suppliers. Legal experts anticipate that the U.S. Supreme Court will ultimately decide the tariffs' legality. Meanwhile, interim court decisions could add to legal uncertainty in the trade landscape.

The U.S. Court of International Trade previously ruled that Trump lacked unilateral authority to impose tariffs without Congress's input. Trump's administration has appealed decisions from these lower courts. California aims to have its case heard in federal court, citing constitutional concerns over tariff imposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025