Lee Jae-myung: South Korea's New Beacon in Turbulent Times

South Korea recently witnessed an election like no other, leading to the inauguration of liberal Lee Jae-myung. Following the impeachment of his predecessor, Lee takes office amid political turbulence and societal division.

The events marking this transition are significant, beginning with former President Yoon Suk Yeol's unprecedented declaration of martial law. This sparked a swift response from lawmakers who overturned the decision, demonstrating the strength of South Korean democracy.

As Lee assumes the presidency, his administration is expected to focus on uniting the nation and addressing key issues such as welfare, joblessness, and international diplomacy, particularly with the United States and North Korea.