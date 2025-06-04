Lee Jae-myung: South Korea's New Beacon in Turbulent Times
South Korea's democracy faces a new chapter as liberal Lee Jae-myung takes office after a historic and tumultuous election. The nation is grappling with deep political and social divisions following the impeachment of the previous president. Lee's administration aims for unity and progress amid complex international relations.
The events marking this transition are significant, beginning with former President Yoon Suk Yeol's unprecedented declaration of martial law. This sparked a swift response from lawmakers who overturned the decision, demonstrating the strength of South Korean democracy.
As Lee assumes the presidency, his administration is expected to focus on uniting the nation and addressing key issues such as welfare, joblessness, and international diplomacy, particularly with the United States and North Korea.