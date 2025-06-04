Monsoon Session of Parliament Set to Stir Debate
The Monsoon session of the Indian Parliament is scheduled from July 21 to August 12, as announced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The schedule, set by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, awaits the president's approval. Discussions will include Operation Sindoor.
- India
The Monsoon session of the Indian Parliament will run from July 21 to August 12, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced this Wednesday.
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has suggested the dates and will forward the recommendation to the president for official approval, according to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.
Rijiju's announcement follows opposition demands for a special session to deliberate on Operation Sindoor, noting that the session can encompass all significant discussions, guided by the business advisory committees of both Houses.
