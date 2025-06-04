Left Menu

Congress Slams Government over Parliamentary Session Scheduling

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes the Indian government for avoiding a special parliamentary session, accusing it of diverting attention by announcing the Monsoon session to convene on July 21. Ramesh demands immediate discussions on urgent issues like the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, claiming public agitation.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique against the central government, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Jairam Ramesh, on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of evading a call for a special parliamentary session. Speaking to ANI, Ramesh highlighted demands from opposition parties for discussions on significant national issues, asserting that the government is diverting attention by announcing the Monsoon session, scheduled for July 21.

The Congress leader insisted on the urgency of a special session to address various pressing issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack and the abrupt suspension of Operation Sindoor. Ramesh called out Prime Minister Modi for allegedly dodging these essential discussions but emphasized that Modi could not avoid participation in the upcoming Monsoon session.

Raising further concerns, Ramesh criticized the government's unexpected early announcement of the parliamentary session, labeling it as unprecedented in India's legislative history. He stressed on the necessity for immediate discourse on India's foreign policy and security revelations, including those by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, which have stirred public concern.

