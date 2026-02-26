Denmark's Parliamentary Election Set for March 24

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has confirmed that the country will conduct its parliamentary election on March 24. This crucial decision will set the course for the next four-year term of the Folketing, the Danish parliament.

The Folketing consists of 179 seats, with 175 representatives from Denmark and four from the nation's semiautonomous regions, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. While general elections are required at least every four years, the prime minister has the discretion to call for early elections.

Denmark's last election, held in November 2022, saw the formation of a three-party coalition bridging the left-right spectrum. Prime Minister Frederiksen, a member of the center-left Social Democrats, governs alongside the Liberal Party and the centrist Moderate party.