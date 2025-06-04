Left Menu

Trump Urges Interest Rate Cuts Amid Slowing Job Growth

President Donald Trump called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lower interest rates, citing a slowdown in job growth as reported by payroll firm ADP. Trump expressed his views on Truth Social, comparing U.S. monetary policy unfavorably with Europe's repeated rate reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has publicly urged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lower interest rates, pointing to recent data indicating a slowdown in job creation. The payroll processing firm ADP reported a decline in May, prompting Trump's call for action.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump stated, "ADP number out. 'Too Late' Powell must now lower the rate. He is unbelievable." He further criticized the current monetary policy, highlighting that Europe has reduced rates nine times.

This appeal comes amid continuing debates over the direction of U.S. economic policy, as concerns about growth and competitiveness with foreign economies persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

