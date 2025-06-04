Trump Urges Interest Rate Cuts Amid Slowing Job Growth

President Donald Trump has publicly urged Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lower interest rates, pointing to recent data indicating a slowdown in job creation. The payroll processing firm ADP reported a decline in May, prompting Trump's call for action.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump stated, "ADP number out. 'Too Late' Powell must now lower the rate. He is unbelievable." He further criticized the current monetary policy, highlighting that Europe has reduced rates nine times.

This appeal comes amid continuing debates over the direction of U.S. economic policy, as concerns about growth and competitiveness with foreign economies persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)