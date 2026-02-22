Left Menu

Tragic Night in Azadpur: Young Life Cut Short

An 18-year-old named Ishant was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Azadpur area. Preliminary findings suggest he was returning from a marriage when attacked. Police have formed teams to apprehend suspects and are reviewing CCTV footage to understand the sequence of events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:59 IST
Tragic Night in Azadpur: Young Life Cut Short
Ishant
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Sunday, tragedy struck in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, where an 18-year-old young man was killed by unidentified assailants on a bike.

The victim, Ishant, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was found injured and rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

Preliminary investigations suggest Ishant was returning home from a marriage function when the attackers intercepted him. Police efforts are underway to track down the suspects, with teams formed and CCTV footage under review to piece together the events of that fateful night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

 India
2
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

 India
3
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

 Global
4
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026