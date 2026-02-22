Tragic Night in Azadpur: Young Life Cut Short

In the early hours of Sunday, tragedy struck in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, where an 18-year-old young man was killed by unidentified assailants on a bike.

The victim, Ishant, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was found injured and rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

Preliminary investigations suggest Ishant was returning home from a marriage function when the attackers intercepted him. Police efforts are underway to track down the suspects, with teams formed and CCTV footage under review to piece together the events of that fateful night.

(With inputs from agencies.)