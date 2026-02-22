Tragic Night in Azadpur: Young Life Cut Short
An 18-year-old named Ishant was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Azadpur area. Preliminary findings suggest he was returning from a marriage when attacked. Police have formed teams to apprehend suspects and are reviewing CCTV footage to understand the sequence of events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Sunday, tragedy struck in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, where an 18-year-old young man was killed by unidentified assailants on a bike.
The victim, Ishant, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was found injured and rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.
Preliminary investigations suggest Ishant was returning home from a marriage function when the attackers intercepted him. Police efforts are underway to track down the suspects, with teams formed and CCTV footage under review to piece together the events of that fateful night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- shooting
- Delhi
- Azadpur
- Ishant
- crime
- assailants
- investigation
- CCTV
- police
- violence
ALSO READ
Mystery Surrounding Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash: Calls for Thorough Investigation Intensify
Kerala SHRC Launches Investigation into Newborn's Tragic Death
Calls for Investigation Intensify Following Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Tragic Collision and Crackdown on Cybercrime Highlight Odisha's Dual Challenge
Judgement Day: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime