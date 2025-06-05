Trump's Travel Ban: New Proclamation Shakes Global Travel

President Donald Trump has enacted a new travel ban, CBS News reported. The proclamation affects nationals from 12 countries, including Afghanistan and Myanmar, with complete entry restrictions.

Seven additional nations, such as Cuba and Venezuela, face partial entry limitations under the new guidelines issued by the Trump administration.

During Trump's initial tenure, he implemented similar travel restrictions, which were later repealed by President Joe Biden in 2021, labeling them a 'stain on our national conscience.'