Trump's Travel Ban: New Proclamation Shakes Global Travel

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a new travel ban targeting 12 countries with full restrictions and seven more with partial limitations. This move follows his earlier controversial travel restrictions during his first term in office. The ban was repealed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Updated: 05-06-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 05:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has enacted a new travel ban, CBS News reported. The proclamation affects nationals from 12 countries, including Afghanistan and Myanmar, with complete entry restrictions.

Seven additional nations, such as Cuba and Venezuela, face partial entry limitations under the new guidelines issued by the Trump administration.

During Trump's initial tenure, he implemented similar travel restrictions, which were later repealed by President Joe Biden in 2021, labeling them a 'stain on our national conscience.'

