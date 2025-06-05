Modi's Eleven-Year Legacy: Empowering the Poor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the achievements of his government over 11 years, emphasizing initiatives that have uplifted millions from poverty. Programs like PM Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have enhanced access to essential services. Modi calls for heightened ministerial efforts to promote these successes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised his government's efforts as compassionate and dedicated to the welfare of the poor as it plans a broad outreach to showcase 11 years of accomplishments.
Writing on X, Modi emphasized that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has introduced pioneering measures to elevate people from poverty, with a focus on empowerment, infrastructure, and inclusion.
As Modi marks a milestone in his tenure, he urged his Council of Ministers to set ambitious goals and promote the government's key achievements, including programs such as PM Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, which have significantly impacted the lives of millions.
