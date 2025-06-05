Ukraine and U.S. Forge Path for New Minerals Fund

Ukraine and the United States have taken significant strides toward launching a minerals fund by the year's end, according to Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, during a Washington visit.

The initiative, originally propelled by former U.S. President Donald Trump, saw Svyrydenko sign the agreement in April after rigorous discussions. Ukraine's parliament has since ratified the deal.

Svyrydenko's discussions in Washington, particularly with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, focused on practical steps to operationalize the fund this year, with an inaugural board meeting slated for July.

