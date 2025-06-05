Ukraine and U.S. Forge Path for New Minerals Fund
Ukraine and the United States are progressing towards operationalizing a minerals fund by year's end, following negotiations between Ukrainian and U.S. officials. The deal, initially pushed by former President Trump, involves Ukraine's mineral resource development and aims to mend ties and enhance cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:10 IST
Ukraine and the United States have taken significant strides toward launching a minerals fund by the year's end, according to Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, during a Washington visit.
The initiative, originally propelled by former U.S. President Donald Trump, saw Svyrydenko sign the agreement in April after rigorous discussions. Ukraine's parliament has since ratified the deal.
Svyrydenko's discussions in Washington, particularly with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, focused on practical steps to operationalize the fund this year, with an inaugural board meeting slated for July.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WHO Member States Adopt Global Pandemic Agreement to Strengthen Future Preparedness
Lesotho Ratifies WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, Marking 99th Acceptance
Historic Global Health Milestone: Pandemic Agreement Adopted
India-US Trade Talks Aim for Interim Agreement Amid Tariff Discussions
Federal Retreat: Justice Department Reverses on Policing Agreements