Left Menu

Ukraine and U.S. Forge Path for New Minerals Fund

Ukraine and the United States are progressing towards operationalizing a minerals fund by year's end, following negotiations between Ukrainian and U.S. officials. The deal, initially pushed by former President Trump, involves Ukraine's mineral resource development and aims to mend ties and enhance cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:10 IST
Ukraine and U.S. Forge Path for New Minerals Fund
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine and the United States have taken significant strides toward launching a minerals fund by the year's end, according to Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, during a Washington visit.

The initiative, originally propelled by former U.S. President Donald Trump, saw Svyrydenko sign the agreement in April after rigorous discussions. Ukraine's parliament has since ratified the deal.

Svyrydenko's discussions in Washington, particularly with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, focused on practical steps to operationalize the fund this year, with an inaugural board meeting slated for July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025