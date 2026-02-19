Trump Pushes for Significant U.S.-Iran Agreement Amid Tensions

President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of reaching a significant agreement with Iran amid ongoing tensions between the two nations. Speaking from Washington, he remarked on the challenging history of negotiations with Iran, underscoring the need for a productive outcome.

Indirect discussions were held in Geneva on Tuesday, with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner meeting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. These talks sought to ease the growing crisis by exploring possible solutions to the United States' concerns.

Central to the U.S. demands is the cessation of Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran insists is not aimed at developing nuclear weapons. A senior U.S. official revealed that Iran is expected to provide a written proposal to address these issues during the Geneva talks.

