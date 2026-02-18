India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Global Partnerships

In a move to strengthen international relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held separate meetings with Spain's President Pedro Sánchez and Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. The discussions centered around the historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which promises to enhance collaborative efforts in several key sectors.

Modi emphasized the agreement's potential to catalyze a 'golden era' in India-Europe relations, particularly focusing on defense, security, and technology. The 2026 designation as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and AI was highlighted as a pivotal step in fostering deeper connections between the nations.

President Sánchez and Prime Minister Orpo commended India's commitments to the agreement, underscoring the necessity of AI developments that prioritize human welfare. The India AI Impact Expo 2026 further exemplifies global cooperation in advancing technology and economic growth.

