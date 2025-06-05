Election Commission Revolutionizes Post-Poll Data Reporting

The Election Commission on Thursday announced a significant overhaul of its post-poll data reporting process. By implementing advanced automation and data integration systems, the commission aims to expedite the creation of statistical reports, moving away from the traditional manual methods that were often delayed.

The centerpiece of this update is the 'index card,' a post-election statistical format designed to provide accessible poll data at the constituency level. This format covers various dimensions, including candidate details, votes polled and counted, party-wise and candidate-wise vote shares, and more.

Previously, data entry relied on manual processes using physical cards at the constituency level, leading to frequent delays. The new system promises a faster, more efficient approach to delivering crucial electoral data.