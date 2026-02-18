Left Menu

BJP Aims for 50% Vote Share in Assam Amid Anti-Infiltration Drive

BJP president Nitin Nabin has set a goal for party workers to achieve at least 50% votes in Assam. He criticized Congress for 'vote bank politics' and highlighted BJP's efforts to remove infiltrators from Bangladesh. Nabin praised CM Sarma for safeguarding Assamese rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:31 IST
BJP national president Nitin Nabin has called on party workers in Assam to aim for securing at least 50 percent of the votes in every booth during the upcoming assembly elections. The announcement was made during a 'Panna Pramukh Sammelan' held as part of his two-day visit to the state.

Nabin accused the Congress of engaging in 'vote bank politics' and claimed the opposition lacked a coherent policy and intention to govern effectively. He emphasized the BJP's dedication to working with the people and criticized Congress's alleged support for Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Highlighting the BJP's commitment to safeguarding Assamese rights, Nabin praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his efforts. He suggested that the process of expelling infiltrators is impacting regions beyond Assam, including West Bengal and Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

