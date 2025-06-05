Left Menu

Trump's New Travel Ban Sparks Global Reactions

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation banning citizens from 12 countries from entering the U.S., citing security threats. The move is part of a broader immigration crackdown. Reactions include criticisms from the African Union and concerns over the impact on educational exchanges and diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation banning citizens from 12 countries from entering the United States. The decision is part of a broader immigration crackdown intended to address security threats, including the presence of foreign terrorists. The countries facing the ban include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, and more.

This move is already drawing significant reactions on an international scale. The African Union's Commission has expressed concerns over potential negative impacts on educational exchanges and commercial ties. Several foreign governments and leaders have criticized the ban, urging the U.S. to adopt a more consultative approach.

Trump, emphasizing national security, stated the worst affected nations harbor significant terrorism threats and have inadequate security records. Meanwhile, the new restrictions have unsettled individuals worldwide, affecting plans like a Myanmar teacher's U.S. exchange program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

