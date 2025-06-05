TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal Faces Police Probe Over Derogatory Audio

After dodging police summons for a week on health grounds, senior TMC figure Anubrata Mondal finally faced questioning on Thursday over a case involving alleged derogatory remarks made in a viral audio clip. The investigation focuses on these remarks, allegedly directed at police personnel.

Mondal arrived at the sub-divisional police officer's office in Bolpur, Birbhum district, West Bengal, at approximately 3:30 PM. The former TMC district president had previously avoided police questioning, claiming illness, and sent legal representatives in his stead on Saturday.

The controversial audio, which surfaced on social media, apparently features Mondal issuing threats to police officer Halder and making derogatory comments about women. TMC disowned Mondal's statements, and an FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Mondal later apologized in writing for his remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)